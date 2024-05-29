Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HeidelbergCement India standalone net profit rises 37.72% in the March 2024 quarter

HeidelbergCement India standalone net profit rises 37.72% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.91% to Rs 596.55 crore

Net profit of HeidelbergCement India rose 37.72% to Rs 48.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 34.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.91% to Rs 596.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 602.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 69.15% to Rs 167.75 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 99.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.70% to Rs 2365.78 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2238.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales596.55602.04 -1 2365.782238.10 6 OPM %14.9011.48 -13.3911.12 - PBDT94.1576.10 24 336.48248.08 36 PBT65.8148.66 35 226.81135.77 67 NP48.1634.97 38 167.7599.17 69

