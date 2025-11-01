Hero Fincorp reports standalone net loss of Rs 112.82 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 5.64% to Rs 2137.36 crore

Net loss of Hero Fincorp reported to Rs 112.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 26.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 5.64% to Rs 2137.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2265.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.2137.362265.1735.2739.98-79.2680.38-100.0162.65-112.8226.52

