JM Financial Credit Solutions reports standalone net profit of Rs 67.37 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 17.28% to Rs 180.23 crore

Net profit of JM Financial Credit Solutions reported to Rs 67.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 88.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 17.28% to Rs 180.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 217.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.180.23217.88102.087.0589.40-106.0288.14-107.1367.37-88.43

Powered by Capital Market - Live News