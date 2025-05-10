Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Eastcoast Steel standalone net profit rises 140.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Eastcoast Steel standalone net profit rises 140.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 10 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 71.54% to Rs 3.27 crore

Net profit of Eastcoast Steel rose 140.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 71.54% to Rs 3.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.15 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 21.46% to Rs 15.52 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 19.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales3.2711.49 -72 15.5219.76 -21 OPM %-8.87-4.87 --7.15-8.86 - PBDT-0.090.08 PL -0.43-0.03 -1333 PBT-0.090.08 PL -0.44-0.03 -1367 NP0.120.05 140 -0.15-0.03 -400

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Reliance Power reports turnaround Q4 numbers

Monsoon likely to reach Kerala on May 27: IMD

GRSE Q4 PAT tanks 60% YoY to Rs 363 cr; declares dividend of Rs 5.40/sh

Bank of India Q4 PAT climbs 82% YoY to Rs 2,626 cr; declares dividend of Rs 4.05/sh

D B Corp consolidated net profit declines 57.29% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 10 2025 | 4:58 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story