Shriram Asset Management Co reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.18 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 10 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
Sales decline 44.50% to Rs 1.11 crore

Net Loss of Shriram Asset Management Co reported to Rs 5.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 2.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 44.50% to Rs 1.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 16.51 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 6.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 15.99% to Rs 6.67 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1.112.00 -45 6.677.94 -16 OPM %-449.55-108.00 --234.78-62.47 - PBDT-4.95-2.12 -133 -15.61-5.93 -163 PBT-5.13-2.33 -120 -16.38-6.81 -141 NP-5.18-2.40 -116 -16.51-6.86 -141

First Published: May 10 2025 | 4:58 PM IST

