Hero MotoCorp consolidated net profit rises 1.29% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of Hero MotoCorp rose 1.29% to Rs 1107.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1093.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 4.82% to Rs 10259.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 9787.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.10259.899787.8613.8014.151705.851650.001496.941456.081107.551093.41

