Hero MotoCorp dispatches jump 26% YoY to 5,57,871 units in Jan'26

Hero MotoCorp recorded dispatches of 5,57,871 units in January 2026, registering a robust 26% year-on-year (YoY) growth compared to 4,42,873 units in January 2025.

Domestic sales during the period aggregated to 5,20,208 units, up 26.14% YoY, while exports stood at 37,663 units, marking a 23.50% YoY increase.

Motorcycle sales reached 4,95,889 units, reflecting a 23.88% YoY growth. Scooter sales outperformed, surging 45.56% YoY to 61,982 units in January 2026.

The companys global business maintained strong momentum, with dispatches rising around 24% YoY to 37,663 units in January 2026, compared to 30,495 units in the same period last year. Strong consumer response to the premium portfolio supported growth across international markets.