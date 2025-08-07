Indices edge lower in early trade; breadth weak

The key equity indices traded with modest cuts in early trade. The Nifty traded below the 24,550 mark. Media, Oil & gas, auto and private bank shares declined, while media, pharma and FMCG stocks advanced.

At 09:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, dropped 229.62 points or 0.29% to 80,314.37. The Nifty 50 index fell 56.85 points or 0.23% to 24,518.15.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.15% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.30%.

The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 927 shares rose and 1,840 shares fell. A total of 120 shares were unchanged.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 4,999.10 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 6,794.28 crore in the Indian equity market on 06 August 2025, provisional data showed. Stocks in Spotlight: Sula Vineyards declined 4.88% after the companys consolidated net profit tumbled 86.7% to Rs 1.94 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 14.63 crore in Q1 FY25. Net sales (excluding net excise duty) fell 9.3% YoY to Rs 109.64 crore in Q1 FY26. Hero Motocorp rose 1.22 after the companys consolidated net profit jumped 63% to Rs 1,705.29 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with Rs 1,045.89 crore in Q1 FY25. Net sales fell 4.7% YoY to Rs 9,727.75 crore in Q1 FY26.

Trent rose 0.40%. The company reported a 9.5% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 429.69 crore on a 19% jump in net sales to Rs 4,883.48 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25. Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 0.11% to 6.414 from the previous close of 6.407. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 87.6900 compared with its close of 87.7200 during the previous trading session. MCX Gold futures for 3 October 2025 settlement shed 0.01% to Rs 101,250. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.01% to 98.22.

The United States 10-year bond yield rose 0.12% to 4.235. In the commodities market, Brent crude for October 2025 settlement added 60 cents or 0.91% to $67.50 a barrel. Global Markets: Markets in Asia traded mostly lower on Thursday after U.S. President Donald Trump vowed to impose a 100% tariff on imports of semiconductors and chips. However, the companies that are building in the United States would be exempted from the said tariff. Meanwhile, South Korea posted a record-high current account surplus in June on strong demand for technology exports, central bank data showed on Thursday. The country's current account stood at a surplus of $14.27 billion, up from $10.14 billion in May. It was reportedly the biggest monthly surplus in the data series dating back to January 1980.

South Korea's trade deal with the U.S. will take a huge burden off monetary policymakers at their upcoming meeting later this month, the country's central bank governor reportedly said on Thursday at his first meeting with the newly appointed finance minister. The Bank of Korea kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 2.50% last month, but a majority of board members signalled another rate cut in the next three months and warned of "significant" economic uncertainty from the U.S. tariffs. The central bank next meets on August 28. All three major equity averages on Wall Street finished with gains on Wednesday.