Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR likely to stay pressured amid tariff woes

INR likely to stay pressured amid tariff woes

Image
Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Indian rupee is staying largely stabilized in opening trades on Thursday but continues to linger near record low levels. The domestic currency is seen pressurized as the White House announced on Wednesday a new 25% tariff on Indian imports, doubling total U.S. levies on India to 50%, citing Indias continued imports of Russian oil. The new tariffs will take effect in 21 days, while the initial 25% tariff begins Thursday. This move makes India one of the most heavily tariffed U.S. trading partners and signals Trumps commitment to punishing nations that buy Russian oil amid the ongoing Ukraine war. Yesterday, rupee recovered from record low level and closed 12 paise higher at 87.72 against the US dollar, supported by a volatile greenback and the Reserve Bank's decision to hold interest rate steady. Indian shares also ended modestly lower on Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump said that he would increase the tariffs charged on Indian imports "very substantially" over the next 24 hours because of India's continued purchases of Russian oil. Maintaining the repo rate at 5.50 percent, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said the central bank will continue to monitor macroeconomic conditions on a policy-to-policy basis. The central bank has projected CPI inflation for FY26 at 3.1 percent and retained its projection for real GDP growth for FY26 at 6.5 percent. The benchmark BSE Sensex moved in a narrow range before ending the session down 166.26 points, or 0.21 percent, at 80,543.99. The broader NSE Nifty index dropped 75.35 points, or 0.31 percent, to 24,574.20. On the NSE, USDINR futures edged lower to end at 87.80.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

RBI MPC decision to maintain status quo on the policy repo rate will boost India's growth despite tariff related volatilities, says PHDCCI

VIP Inds slides on posting dismal Q1 outcome

Blue Star Ltd Slides 1.98%

RIR receives state govt. support for SiC semiconductor plant in Bhubaneshwar

GIFT Nifty suggests flat opening; South Korea clocks current account surplus of $14.27 bn

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 9:33 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story