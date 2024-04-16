Hero MotoCorp Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Hero MotoCorp Ltd is quoting at Rs 4299.8, down 1.86% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 74.37% in last one year as compared to a 24.77% rally in NIFTY and a 66.34% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Hero MotoCorp Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 4299.8, down 1.86% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.8% on the day, quoting at 22093.55. The Sensex is at 72723.77, down 0.92%.Hero MotoCorp Ltd has eased around 5.59% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Hero MotoCorp Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 5.73% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21680.3, down 0.29% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.23 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.13 lakh shares in last one month.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 4305.35, down 2.08% on the day. Hero MotoCorp Ltd jumped 74.37% in last one year as compared to a 24.77% rally in NIFTY and a 66.34% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 22.28 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News