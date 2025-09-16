Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hero MotoCorp Ltd Spikes 1.04%

Hero MotoCorp Ltd Spikes 1.04%

Image
Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 10:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Hero MotoCorp Ltd has added 13.57% over last one month compared to 11.36% gain in BSE Auto index and 1.51% rise in the SENSEX

Hero MotoCorp Ltd rose 1.04% today to trade at Rs 5344.95. The BSE Auto index is up 0.5% to quote at 60065.57. The index is up 11.36 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd increased 0.79% and Bosch Ltd added 0.76% on the day. The BSE Auto index went up 3.01 % over last one year compared to the 1.41% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Hero MotoCorp Ltd has added 13.57% over last one month compared to 11.36% gain in BSE Auto index and 1.51% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 478 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 41820 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 6245 on 24 Sep 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 3322.6 on 07 Apr 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

GoI announces the sale of two dated securities for a notified amount of Rs 36,000 crore

India very focused on sustainability as the pillar of growth, says Piyush Goyal

Oval Projects Engineering JV wins order worth Rs 58.25 cr

NCC gains on bagging Rs 2,090-cr order from Bihar Water Resources Dept

INR marginally higher in opening trades; rising oil prices could limit upside

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story