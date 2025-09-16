Hero MotoCorp Ltd Spikes 1.04%

Hero MotoCorp Ltd has added 13.57% over last one month compared to 11.36% gain in BSE Auto index and 1.51% rise in the SENSEX

Hero MotoCorp Ltd rose 1.04% today to trade at Rs 5344.95. The BSE Auto index is up 0.5% to quote at 60065.57. The index is up 11.36 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd increased 0.79% and Bosch Ltd added 0.76% on the day. The BSE Auto index went up 3.01 % over last one year compared to the 1.41% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Hero MotoCorp Ltd has added 13.57% over last one month compared to 11.36% gain in BSE Auto index and 1.51% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 478 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 41820 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 6245 on 24 Sep 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 3322.6 on 07 Apr 2025.