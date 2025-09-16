Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India very focused on sustainability as the pillar of growth, says Piyush Goyal

India very focused on sustainability as the pillar of growth, says Piyush Goyal

Sep 16 2025
Sustainability is non-negotiable in Indias growth journey, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal said while addressing the inauguration of the IEC (International Electrotechnical Commission) General Meeting Exhibition organized by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). Goyal said that India is very focused on sustainability as the pillar of growth because every Indian intrinsically believes in respecting nature, being born into a culture and tradition where harmony with the environment is a way of life. He said that India believes in learning from the developed world, particularly from the high-quality standards that have helped economies across the globe to grow and prosper. He emphasized that such high standards are central to Indias own growth as the worlds fastest-growing large economy.

The Minister highlighted that initiatives such as the International Electrotechnical Commission General Meeting provide a valuable platform for the exchange of ideas, systems, and methods to decide on standards. When countries come together to develop such standards, they not only help harmonize practices and bring them to a high minimum level, but also create opportunities for stronger economic cooperation. The Minister underlined that good standards are the need of the hour for a developing country like India, as they provide the foundation for growth both at the national level and for contributing to international progress.

Sep 16 2025

