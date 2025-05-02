Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Madhav Infra Projects consolidated net profit rises 358.94% in the March 2025 quarter

Madhav Infra Projects consolidated net profit rises 358.94% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 02 2025 | 9:09 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 104.49% to Rs 308.31 crore

Net profit of Madhav Infra Projects rose 358.94% to Rs 12.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 104.49% to Rs 308.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 150.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 19.28% to Rs 25.86 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 21.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 32.55% to Rs 610.24 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 460.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales308.31150.77 104 610.24460.38 33 OPM %7.286.09 -10.9512.67 - PBDT17.235.66 204 45.1640.60 11 PBT13.171.36 868 29.8724.76 21 NP12.072.63 359 25.8621.68 19

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Eternal consolidated net profit declines 77.71% in the March 2025 quarter

SIS reports consolidated net loss of Rs 223.35 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility consolidated net profit rises 62.47% in the March 2025 quarter

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone consolidated net profit rises 47.78% in the March 2025 quarter

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation consolidated net profit rises 64.96% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 02 2025 | 8:56 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story