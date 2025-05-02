Madhav Infra Projects consolidated net profit rises 358.94% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 104.49% to Rs 308.31 croreNet profit of Madhav Infra Projects rose 358.94% to Rs 12.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 104.49% to Rs 308.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 150.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 19.28% to Rs 25.86 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 21.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 32.55% to Rs 610.24 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 460.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content