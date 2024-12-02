Hero Motocorp's total sales slide over 6% YoY in Nov'24

Hero Motocorp said that its total sales declined 6.36% to 459,805 units in November 2024 as compared with 491,050 units in November 2023.

The companys motorcycle sales decreased 3.49% to 425,856 units, while scooter sales tumbled 31.79% to 33,949 units in November 2024 over November 2023.

During the period under review, sales of motorcycles and scooters in the domestic market aggregated to 439,777 units (down 7.67% YoY), while exports of the same were at 20,028 units (up 35.65% YoY).

The companys electric vehicle brand, VIDA, crossed a significant milestone by achieving 11,600 retail sales during the same period.

Hero MotoCorp is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of motorised two-wheelers, spare parts, and related services. The company is a leading two-wheeler manufacturer and has a dominant presence in the domestic market.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 26.29% to Rs 1,045.89 crore on a 15.4% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 10,210.79 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Shares of Hero MotoCorp shed 0.18% to Rs 4,750 on the BSE.

