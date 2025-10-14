Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharti Airtel partners with Google to set up India's first AI hub at Visakhapatnam

Bharti Airtel partners with Google to set up India's first AI hub at Visakhapatnam

Image
Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Bharti Airtel entered into a strategic partnership with Google to set up India's first Artificial Intelligence (AI) hub in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. This landmark initiative will accelerate the adoption of AI across India, strengthen the country's digital backbone and bring Google's full AI-stack and consumer services closer to Indian businesses.

Google's AI hub in Visakhapatnam is a multi-faceted investment of approximately $15 billion (USD) over five years (2026-2030) comprising gigawatt-scale data center operations, supported by a robust subsea network and clean energy, to drive the most demanding AI workloads in India. It will be brought to life in close collaboration with ecosystem partners including Airtel and AdaniConneX.

Airtel and Google will jointly establish the purpose-built data center in Visakhapatnam, as well as a state of-the-art Cable Landing Station (CLS) to host Google's new international subsea cables that will join its extensive global terrestrial and subsea infrastructure. Airtel will also create a robust intra-city as well as inter-city fibre network as a part of this project. This high-capacity, low-latency network will deliver faster experiences to Google users and customers; increase the resilience and capacity of India's digital backbone; as well as drive digital inclusivity and transformation across India, bringing the benefits of AI to more people and businesses nationwide.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Dollar index lingers around 99 mark; US government shutdown enters third week

AUD/USD slumps to one and half month low amid US-China trade tensions

RBL Bank gains on reports of Emirates NBD's Rs 15,000 crore investment plan

MCX India extends gains on active bullion trade

RBL Bank's total deposits jumps 8% YoY to Rs 1,16,665 cr in Q2 FY26

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 12:34 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story