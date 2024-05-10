Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hi-Tech Winding Systems reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Hi-Tech Winding Systems reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 10 2024 | 11:06 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Hi-Tech Winding Systems reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2024 and during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,no net profit/loss reported in the year ended March 2024 and during the previous year ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2024 and during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Ontic Finserve reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Infomedia Press reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.93 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Shrenik reports standalone net loss of Rs 108.37 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sybly Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.65 crore in the March 2024 quarter

VL E-Governance &amp; IT Solutions reports standalone net loss of Rs 163.47 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Ashirwad Capital standalone net profit rises 111.11% in the March 2024 quarter

JTL Industries consolidated net profit declines 19.37% in the March 2024 quarter

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings consolidated net profit rises 25.78% in the March 2024 quarter

Atishay standalone net profit rises 377.36% in the March 2024 quarter

Reliance Financial reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.37 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 10 2024 | 5:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story