Cholamandalam Financial Holdings consolidated net profit rises 25.78% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 10 2024 | 11:06 PM IST
Sales rise 36.59% to Rs 7083.48 crore

Net profit of Cholamandalam Financial Holdings rose 25.78% to Rs 513.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 407.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 36.59% to Rs 7083.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5186.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 37.38% to Rs 1772.52 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1290.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 42.20% to Rs 25803.52 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 18145.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales7083.485186.07 37 25803.5218145.87 42 OPM %58.6156.74 -55.8652.57 - PBDT1662.221296.00 28 5459.453991.77 37 PBT1573.921246.50 26 5211.913815.71 37 NP513.06407.90 26 1772.521290.23 37

First Published: May 10 2024 | 5:42 PM IST

