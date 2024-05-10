Cholamandalam Financial Holdings consolidated net profit rises 25.78% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 36.59% to Rs 7083.48 crore

Net profit of Cholamandalam Financial Holdings rose 25.78% to Rs 513.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 407.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 36.59% to Rs 7083.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5186.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 37.38% to Rs 1772.52 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1290.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 42.20% to Rs 25803.52 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 18145.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

