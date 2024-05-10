Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Reliance Financial reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.37 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Reliance Financial reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.37 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 37.40% to Rs 5.44 crore

Net loss of Reliance Financial reported to Rs 1.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 4.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 37.40% to Rs 5.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 22.50% to Rs 3.92 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 49.68% to Rs 15.65 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 31.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales5.448.69 -37 15.6531.10 -50 OPM %58.2755.70 -59.3013.79 - PBDT2.894.78 -40 8.623.54 144 PBT2.854.73 -40 8.473.33 154 NP-1.374.72 PL 3.923.20 23

