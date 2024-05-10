Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JTL Industries consolidated net profit declines 19.37% in the March 2024 quarter

JTL Industries consolidated net profit declines 19.37% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 10 2024 | 11:06 PM IST
Sales decline 1.42% to Rs 465.94 crore

Net profit of JTL Industries declined 19.37% to Rs 29.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 36.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.42% to Rs 465.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 472.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 25.39% to Rs 113.01 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 90.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 31.63% to Rs 2040.23 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1549.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales465.94472.63 -1 2040.231549.92 32 OPM %7.8911.17 -7.468.35 - PBDT39.7151.52 -23 155.77127.95 22 PBT38.1650.35 -24 150.21123.70 21 NP29.5536.65 -19 113.0190.13 25

First Published: May 10 2024 | 5:42 PM IST

