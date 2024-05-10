JTL Industries consolidated net profit declines 19.37% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 1.42% to Rs 465.94 croreNet profit of JTL Industries declined 19.37% to Rs 29.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 36.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.42% to Rs 465.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 472.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 25.39% to Rs 113.01 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 90.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 31.63% to Rs 2040.23 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1549.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
