Home / Markets / Capital Market News / High frequency indicators suggest sustained demand in India

High frequency indicators suggest sustained demand in India

Image
Last Updated : May 25 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
RBI noted in its latest monthly bulletin that the Indian economy demonstrated strength despite persisting geopolitical and trade related uncertainties. The available high-frequency indicators of economic activity in April generally suggest sustained demand, notwithstanding challenges in a few sectors. Industrial activity remained strong and the services sector showed resilience. Early results of listed private non-financial companies for Q4:2025- 26 also reveal an improvement in business performance.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Forex reserves dip around 9 billion

GIFT Nifty suggests green start for equities amid Hormuz reopening hopes

Stock Alert: OMCs, Hindalco Inds, NTPC, Colgate, Indigo Paints, Sterlite Tech

Board of Belrise Industries approves QIP issue of Rs 2,000 cr

Texmaco Rail secures Rs 29-cr wagon order from Vedanta Aluminium

First Published: May 25 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story