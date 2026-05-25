High frequency indicators suggest sustained demand in India

RBI noted in its latest monthly bulletin that the Indian economy demonstrated strength despite persisting geopolitical and trade related uncertainties. The available high-frequency indicators of economic activity in April generally suggest sustained demand, notwithstanding challenges in a few sectors. Industrial activity remained strong and the services sector showed resilience. Early results of listed private non-financial companies for Q4:2025- 26 also reveal an improvement in business performance.

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