Transformer & Rectifiers drops after CEO, Mukul Srivastava resigns; Q3 PAT climbs 37% YoY

Last Updated : Jan 08 2026 | 5:05 PM IST
Transformer & Rectifiers (India) (TARIL) declined 9.15% to Rs 291.85 after the company's chief executive officer (CEO), Mukul Srivastava resigned with effect from close of business hours on 7 January, 2026, due to personal reasons.

Following his exit, the board appointed Satyen J. Mamtora, the companys managing director (MD), as CEO with effect from 8 January 2026.

Satyen J. Mamtora is the MD of TARIL and a second-generation entrepreneur with over three decades of experience in the transformer manufacturing and power equipment sector. He joined TARIL in 1997 as director marketing and has since played a central role in expanding the companys market presence, strengthening customer relationships, and guiding its evolution from a regional manufacturer to a globally recognised transformer organisation.

Meanwhile, the company announced its Q3 result, reporting 36.93% YoY jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 75.97 crore on 31.71% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 736.76 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) jumped 46.2% YoY to Rs 107.79 crore in Q3 FY26. EBITDA surged 38% YoY to Rs 129.24 crore in Q3 FY26. EBITDA margin expanded to 17.54% in Q3 FY26 as against 16.76% in Q3 FY25.

The unexecuted order book stood at Rs 5,450 crore, up 47.86% YoY and down 0.4% QoQ.

Headquartered in Ahmedabad, Transformer & Rectifiers (India) (TARIL) is a leading manufacturer of transformers and reactors. It caters to power generation, transmission, distribution, and industrial sectors on a B2B model. Its product portfolio spans single-phase power transformers up to 500 MVA and 1200 kV, furnace, rectifier, and distribution transformers, as well as specialty units for locomotive traction, solar applications, green hydrogen, and mobile substations.

First Published: Jan 08 2026 | 4:43 PM IST

