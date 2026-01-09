Astra Microwave JV secure Rs 275-cr order from Indian Air Force

Astra Microwave Products rose 1.14% to Rs 1,015.80 after its joint venture Astra Rafael Comsys secured a Rs 275.27 crore order from the Indian Air Force for avionics and network-centric upgrades across fighter aircraft platforms.

The order entails the integration of Software Defined Radios (SDRs) and installation of Network Centric Applications on MiG-29 aircraft, along with the supply of 24 SDRs for the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Mk-1A program. The project is to be executed within a period of 12 months.

Astra Microwave Products is engaged in the business of designing, developing, and manufacturing of defence, aerospace and space electronics systems, subsystems, and components.