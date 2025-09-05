INR softens as 88 per US dollar mark refuses to give up

Indian Rupee fell today as markets continue to eye broad worries on the US tariff front and maintain a general caution ahead of the US nonfarm payrolls data. The INR is currently quoting at 88.25 per US dollar, down 13 paise on the day. Overall undertone has been sluggish for Rupee after hitting record low against US dollar. Meanwhile, the key equity benchmarks ended sideways today as geopolitical concerns kept investors cautious. Despite the announcement of GST reforms, overall market sentiment remained subdued. The Nifty settled above the 24,700 level. Auto, metal and media shares advanced, while IT, FMCG and realty shares declined.

