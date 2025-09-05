Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Midwest Gold approves raising up to Rs 150 cr via preferential issue of equity shares

Midwest Gold approves raising up to Rs 150 cr via preferential issue of equity shares

Image
Last Updated : Sep 05 2025 | 6:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

At board meeting held on 05 September 2025

The board of Midwest Gold at its meeting held on 05 September 2025 has approved the proposal for issue of up to 10 lakh equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each at a premium of Rs 1,490 per share i.e., at an issue price of Rs 1,500/- per equity share, aggregating up to Rs 150 crore on a preferential basis.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

INR softens as 88 per US dollar mark refuses to give up

Rupee at its worst

TCS partners with Govt. of Odisha

Moschip Tech soars more than 47% in six days

Indices end flat as profit booking offsets GST-led optimism

First Published: Sep 05 2025 | 6:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story