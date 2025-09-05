Midwest Gold approves raising up to Rs 150 cr via preferential issue of equity shares

At board meeting held on 05 September 2025

The board of Midwest Gold at its meeting held on 05 September 2025 has approved the proposal for issue of up to 10 lakh equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each at a premium of Rs 1,490 per share i.e., at an issue price of Rs 1,500/- per equity share, aggregating up to Rs 150 crore on a preferential basis.

