Mastek named Supplier on NHS London Procurement Partnership's Digital Technical Clinical Support Framework

Mastek (UK), a Wholly-owned Subsidiary of Mastek announced that it has been named as a supplier on the Digital Technical Clinical Support (DTCS) Framework Agreement by NHS London Procurement Partnership (LPP). Mastek will support the NHS and public healthcare bodies in delivering safe, efficient, and modern care through digital clinical services.

The DTCS framework is a strategic NHS LPP initiative designed to enable trusted access to clinical digital support services for NHS organisations and wider public healthcare bodies across the UK. It introduces greater flexibility, encourages SME participation, and broadens the scope to include clinical system architecture, development, integration, implementation, and digital consultancy.

The four-year framework replaces the former Clinical Digital Professional Services (CDPS) agreement and is intended to accelerate the procurement of high-quality clinical digital solutions and infrastructure. It will encompass the full suite of clinical digital professional services, including services related to both proprietary and open-source solutions. All standalone, clinically focused digital services are included, enabling healthcare bodies to access the expertise needed to drive modern digital transformation. Under the Lot 1 agreement, Mastek will deliver services across - Cloud Hosting, Environment Build, and ongoing Operations and Maintenance, to support scalable, secure, and integrated clinical platforms. Mastek securing place on the DTCS framework reinforces our continued focus on supporting the UK public sector and healthcare ecosystem. With a strong track record of delivering mission-critical digital services across NHS Trusts, Integrated Care Systems (ICSs), and Arms Length Bodies, we help NHS organisations modernise legacy systems, adopt cloud-native architectures, and build secure, patient-centric digital environments, said Abhishek Singh, President UKI & Europe, Mastek.