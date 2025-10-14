Highway Infrastructure receives Rs 25-cr LoA from NHAI for expressway operations in Rajasthan

Highway Infrastructure has announced that it has received a Letter of Acceptance worth Rs 25.26 crore from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for the operation and maintenance of an eight-lane access-controlled expressway in Rajasthan.

The LoA pertains to a stretch of the expressway from Laban village in Bundi district at Km 337.171 (Package-12) to the interchange of the fee plaza at Gopalpura village in Kota district at Km 417.810 in Pkg-14 of DVE.

As part of the contract, the company will be responsible for user fee collection along this 80.64 km stretch of the expressway, as well as the upkeep and maintenance of adjacent toilet blocks, including recouping the consumable items.

The total value of the order stands at Rs 25,26,30,000 and the project is scheduled to be completed within 90 days. The company also clarified that neither the promoters nor any member of the promoter group has any interest in the awarding authority. The company also stated that the deal does not fall under related party transactions as defined by applicable regulations. Highway Infrastructure (HIL) is a Madhya Pradesh-based infrastructure development and management company. Its core operations span tollway collection, EPC infra projects, and real estate development. The firm has completed 27 tollway projects and currently operates 4, deploying advanced ETC and ANPR technologies.

The EPC arm has delivered over 66 projects across roads, bridges, and irrigation works under schemes such as PMAY and PMGSY. In real estate, HIL is expanding its footprint in Indore with residential and integrated township projects. For FY25, toll collection contributed over 77% of revenue, followed by EPC and real estate. As of 31 May 2025, the companys order book stood at Rs 666.31 crore. For the twelve months ended 31 March 2025, HIL reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 22.40 crore on revenue of Rs 495.72 crore. The scrip rose 0.21% to Rs 80.29 on the BSE.