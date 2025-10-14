Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd Slips 0.83%

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd has lost 5.7% over last one month compared to 4.08% fall in BSE Consumer Durables index and 0.74% rise in the SENSEX

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd fell 0.83% today to trade at Rs 17066.95. The BSE Consumer Durables index is down 0.11% to quote at 59142.22. The index is down 4.08 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Titan Company Ltd decreased 0.53% and PG Electroplast Ltd lost 0.16% on the day. The BSE Consumer Durables index went down 10.47 % over last one year compared to the 0.66% surge in benchmark SENSEX.