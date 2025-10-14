Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd Slips 0.83%

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd Slips 0.83%

Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 10:05 AM IST
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd has lost 5.7% over last one month compared to 4.08% fall in BSE Consumer Durables index and 0.74% rise in the SENSEX

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd fell 0.83% today to trade at Rs 17066.95. The BSE Consumer Durables index is down 0.11% to quote at 59142.22. The index is down 4.08 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Titan Company Ltd decreased 0.53% and PG Electroplast Ltd lost 0.16% on the day. The BSE Consumer Durables index went down 10.47 % over last one year compared to the 0.66% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd has lost 5.7% over last one month compared to 4.08% fall in BSE Consumer Durables index and 0.74% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 651 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 8681 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 19149.8 on 17 Dec 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 12326.6 on 07 Apr 2025.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

