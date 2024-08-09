Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Highways Infrastructure Trust consolidated net profit rises 46.35% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 09 2024 | 9:14 AM IST
Net profit of Highways Infrastructure Trust rose 46.35% to Rs 80.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 55.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 122.69% to Rs 523.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 235.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales523.74235.19 123 OPM %71.4670.39 -PBDT281.25113.52 148 PBT125.9462.52 101 NP80.9355.30 46

First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

