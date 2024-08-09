Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Highways Infrastructure Trust standalone net profit rises 1360.40% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 09 2024 | 9:14 AM IST
Sales rise 821.99% to Rs 846.11 crore

Net profit of Highways Infrastructure Trust rose 1360.40% to Rs 769.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 52.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 821.99% to Rs 846.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 91.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales846.1191.77 822 OPM %99.3687.40 -PBDT771.3653.54 1341 PBT771.3653.54 1341 NP769.3452.68 1360

First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

