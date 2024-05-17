Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Allcargo Gati reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.66 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Allcargo Gati reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.66 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 17 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales decline 2.37% to Rs 405.80 crore

Net Loss of Allcargo Gati reported to Rs 3.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 16.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.37% to Rs 405.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 415.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 14.53 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 9.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.46% to Rs 1697.99 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1723.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales405.80415.67 -2 1697.991723.17 -1 OPM %3.402.75 -3.064.06 - PBDT10.0110.96 -9 33.3963.55 -47 PBT-9.73-7.11 -37 -35.554.34 PL NP-3.66-16.00 77 14.53-9.28 LP

First Published: May 17 2024 | 7:29 AM IST

