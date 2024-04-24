Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HIL completes acquisition of Crestia Polytech

HIL completes acquisition of Crestia Polytech

Last Updated : Apr 24 2024 | 11:16 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
HIL has completed the acquisition of Crestia Polytech for a cash consideration of Rs 158.44 crore. The company also completed the acquisition of its group entities being Topline Industries, Aditya Polytechnic and Prabhu Sainath Polymers has also been completed. However, the completion of acquisition of Aditya Industries has not been completed since the conversion of said partnership firm into private limited company is under process till the date of this disclosure, and the acquisition will be completed once the conversion is occurred.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Hil gains after inking pact to acquire 100% stake in Crestia Polytech

Hil reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.18 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Industrials shares gain

Sah Polymers consolidated net profit declines 93.33% in the December 2023 quarter

Deep Polymers consolidated net profit rises 23.79% in the December 2023 quarter

ICICI Prudential drops after Q4 PAT slides 26% YoY to Rs 174 cr

Nifty above 22,450 mark; metal shares shine

Puravankara to redevelop residential project at Pali Hill, Mumbai

Vishvprabha Ventures update on break-down of boiler unit

IIFL Finance announces commencement of special audit as per RBI directives

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 24 2024 | 10:26 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story