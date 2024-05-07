Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hil reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Hil reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 07 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
Sales decline 1.30% to Rs 852.01 crore

Net loss of Hil reported to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 4.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.30% to Rs 852.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 863.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 64.17% to Rs 34.79 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 97.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.99% to Rs 3374.97 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3478.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales852.01863.27 -1 3374.973478.96 -3 OPM %2.044.34 -3.676.37 - PBDT27.4733.31 -18 118.34227.50 -48 PBT-3.653.89 PL -1.67116.73 PL NP-0.114.62 PL 34.7997.11 -64

First Published: May 07 2024 | 3:29 PM IST

