Hiliks Technologies standalone net profit rises 40.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 70.48% to Rs 1.79 crore

Net profit of Hiliks Technologies rose 40.00% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 70.48% to Rs 1.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1.791.0524.5824.760.380.250.140.100.140.10

