Board of Geojit Financial Services allots 96,667 equity shares under ESOS

Image
Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 7:04 PM IST
At meeting held on 15 July 2025

The Board of Geojit Financial Services at its meeting held on 15 July 2025 has approved allotment of 96,667 equity shares of the face value of Re.1 each to employees of the Company at its meeting held today upon exercise of stock options under Employees Stock Option Scheme 2017.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 6:58 PM IST

