Container Corporation of India signs MoU with Rais Hassan Saadi Group (RHS), Dubai

To explore collaborative opportunities in overseas shipping and logistics sector

Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) and Rais Hassan Saadi Group (RHS), Dubai, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on 14 July 2025 to explore collaborative opportunities in the overseas shipping and logistics sector. The partnership is envisioned to deliver integrated, seamless, and cost-effective end-to end logistics solutions, with a special focus on enhancing international multimodal connectivity.

This strategic collaboration brings together CONCOR's vast experience in inland logistics, terminal operations, and supply chain solutions with RHS Group's strong global presence in shipping, freight forwarding, and maritime services.

