Hind Rectifiers gains after bagging Rs 127-cr supply order from Indian Railways

Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
Hind Rectifiers added 2.46% to Rs 1,293.75 after the company secured a supply order worth Rs 127 crore from Indian Railways.

According to an exchange filing, the domestic order will follow the terms and conditions set by Indian Railways. Execution is scheduled for FY 2026.

Meanwhile, on Friday, 27 June 2025, the company announced it had received another supply order worth Rs 101 crore from Indian Railways.

Hind Rectifiers is engaged in developing, designing, manufacturing, and marketing electronic, electrical, and electromechanical equipment; power electronic equipment; and railway traction equipment.

The companys standalone net profit zoomed 98.2% to Rs 10.15 crore on a 22.3% increase in net sales to Rs 185.05 crore in Q4 FY25 compared to Q4 FY24.

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 11:12 AM IST

