Volumes spurt at Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd counter

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd, J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd, TBO Tek Ltd, Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 30 June 2025.

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd notched up volume of 6.05 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 79.9 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7568 shares. The stock slipped 4.90% to Rs.1,069.25. Volumes stood at 5626 shares in the last session.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd saw volume of 2.15 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 35.35 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6088 shares. The stock increased 12.41% to Rs.1,092.50. Volumes stood at 3761 shares in the last session. J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd witnessed volume of 26053 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.01 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4335 shares. The stock dropped 6.14% to Rs.1,688.85. Volumes stood at 2699 shares in the last session. TBO Tek Ltd recorded volume of 26594 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.9 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4505 shares. The stock gained 6.81% to Rs.1,488.20. Volumes stood at 14313 shares in the last session.