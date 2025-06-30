Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes spurt at Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd counter

Image
Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 11:16 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd notched up volume of 6.05 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 79.9 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7568 shares

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd, J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd, TBO Tek Ltd, Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 30 June 2025.

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd notched up volume of 6.05 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 79.9 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7568 shares. The stock slipped 4.90% to Rs.1,069.25. Volumes stood at 5626 shares in the last session.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd saw volume of 2.15 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 35.35 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6088 shares. The stock increased 12.41% to Rs.1,092.50. Volumes stood at 3761 shares in the last session.

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd witnessed volume of 26053 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.01 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4335 shares. The stock dropped 6.14% to Rs.1,688.85. Volumes stood at 2699 shares in the last session.

TBO Tek Ltd recorded volume of 26594 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.9 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4505 shares. The stock gained 6.81% to Rs.1,488.20. Volumes stood at 14313 shares in the last session.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd clocked volume of 29915 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.91 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6093 shares. The stock lost 0.14% to Rs.3,339.85. Volumes stood at 37204 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

RVNL rises after emerging as lowest bidder for Rs 213 crore railway order

Jindal Steel commissions its first galvanising line at Angul complex

Wall Street Rallies on U.S. China Trade Optimism but Pulls Back on Canada Tensions

Insolation Energy rises as subsidiary secures 109.79 MW solar project

Alembic Pharma jumps after receiving USFDA nod for Doxorubicin Hydrochloride Injection

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story