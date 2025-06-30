Volumes spurt at Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd counter

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd notched up volume of 6.05 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 79.9 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7568 shares
Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd, J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd, TBO Tek Ltd, Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 30 June 2025.
Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd notched up volume of 6.05 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 79.9 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7568 shares. The stock slipped 4.90% to Rs.1,069.25. Volumes stood at 5626 shares in the last session.
Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd saw volume of 2.15 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 35.35 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6088 shares. The stock increased 12.41% to Rs.1,092.50. Volumes stood at 3761 shares in the last session.
J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd witnessed volume of 26053 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.01 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4335 shares. The stock dropped 6.14% to Rs.1,688.85. Volumes stood at 2699 shares in the last session.
TBO Tek Ltd recorded volume of 26594 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.9 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4505 shares. The stock gained 6.81% to Rs.1,488.20. Volumes stood at 14313 shares in the last session.
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd clocked volume of 29915 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.91 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6093 shares. The stock lost 0.14% to Rs.3,339.85. Volumes stood at 37204 shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app