Karnataka Bank drops after MD & CEO, Srikrishnan Hari Hara Sarma resigns

Karnataka Bank declined 7.27% to Rs 192.60 after the bank's board has accepted the resignation of managing director (MD) & chief executive officer (CEO), Srikrishnan Hari Hara Sarma, effective from 15 July 2025.

Srikrishnan Hari Hara Sarma resigned citing personal reasons, including his decision to relocate back to Mumbai.

The banks executive director, Sekhar Rao has also submitted his resignation citing inability to relocate to Mangaluru and other personal reasons. The resignation has been accepted by the board and will be effective from 31 July 2025.

Additionally, the board has approved the appointment of Raghavendra Srinivas Bhat as the chief operating officer (COO), effective from 2 July 2025.