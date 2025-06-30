Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Karnataka Bank drops after MD & CEO, Srikrishnan Hari Hara Sarma resigns

Karnataka Bank drops after MD & CEO, Srikrishnan Hari Hara Sarma resigns

Image
Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Karnataka Bank declined 7.27% to Rs 192.60 after the bank's board has accepted the resignation of managing director (MD) & chief executive officer (CEO), Srikrishnan Hari Hara Sarma, effective from 15 July 2025.

Srikrishnan Hari Hara Sarma resigned citing personal reasons, including his decision to relocate back to Mumbai.

The banks executive director, Sekhar Rao has also submitted his resignation citing inability to relocate to Mangaluru and other personal reasons. The resignation has been accepted by the board and will be effective from 31 July 2025.

Additionally, the board has approved the appointment of Raghavendra Srinivas Bhat as the chief operating officer (COO), effective from 2 July 2025.

The bank has formed a search committee to identify suitable candidates for the position of a new MD & CEO as well as a new executive director.

Karnataka Bank, a leading 'A' Class Scheduled Commercial Bank in India, was incorporated on 18th February 1924 at Mangaluru.

The Bank fell 3.90% to Rs 199.40 after the bank's net profit fell 7.97% year-on-year to Rs 252.37 crore in Q4 March 2025. The bank's total income rose 2.55% YoY to Rs 2,686.69 crore in Q4 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Volumes spurt at Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd counter

RVNL rises after emerging as lowest bidder for Rs 213 crore railway order

Jindal Steel commissions its first galvanising line at Angul complex

Wall Street Rallies on U.S. China Trade Optimism but Pulls Back on Canada Tensions

Insolation Energy rises as subsidiary secures 109.79 MW solar project

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 11:06 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story