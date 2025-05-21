Hindalco Industries consolidated net profit rises 66.45% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.89% to Rs 64890.00 crore

Net profit of Hindalco Industries rose 66.45% to Rs 5283.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3174.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.89% to Rs 64890.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 55994.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 57.57% to Rs 16001.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 10155.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.43% to Rs 238496.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 215962.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

64890.0055994.00238496.00215962.0013.6211.9313.3411.058662.006154.0031097.0021512.006544.004136.0023216.0013991.005283.003174.0016001.0010155.00

Powered by Capital Market - Live News