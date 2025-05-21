Jasch Industries standalone net profit rises 232.47% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 25.95% to Rs 49.79 croreNet profit of Jasch Industries rose 232.47% to Rs 2.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 25.95% to Rs 49.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 39.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 16.78% to Rs 7.49 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 9.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.17% to Rs 183.88 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 171.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
