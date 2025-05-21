Poddar Pigments standalone net profit declines 41.26% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 10.97% to Rs 87.17 croreNet profit of Poddar Pigments declined 41.26% to Rs 5.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 10.97% to Rs 87.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 97.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 20.82% to Rs 22.82 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 28.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 0.14% to Rs 368.50 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 369.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
