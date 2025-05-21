Krebs Biochemicals & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 8.27 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 49.04% to Rs 6.10 crore

Net Loss of Krebs Biochemicals & Industries reported to Rs 8.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 5.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 49.04% to Rs 6.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 26.94 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 19.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 14.10% to Rs 43.31 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 50.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

6.1011.9743.3150.42-88.69-26.07-34.70-17.29-6.68-4.18-20.23-12.96-8.25-5.85-26.92-19.73-8.27-5.85-26.94-19.73

