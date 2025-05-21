Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kkalpana Plastick reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Reported sales nil

Kkalpana Plastick reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2025 and during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.09 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2025 and during the previous year ended March 2024.

First Published: May 21 2025 | 7:35 AM IST

