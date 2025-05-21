Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mangalam Engineering Projects reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Mangalam Engineering Projects reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales reported at Rs -0.01 crore

Net loss of Mangalam Engineering Projects reported to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales reported to Rs -0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.09 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 71.05% to Rs 0.11 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales-0.010.05 PL 0.110.38 -71 OPM %1300.0060.00 --90.9171.05 - PBDT-0.130.03 PL -0.100.27 PL PBT-0.130.03 PL -0.100.27 PL NP-0.120.19 PL -0.090.22 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Jasch Industries standalone net profit rises 232.47% in the March 2025 quarter

Poddar Pigments standalone net profit declines 41.26% in the March 2025 quarter

Krebs Biochemicals & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 8.27 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Kkalpana Plastick reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2025 quarter

Kaycee Industries standalone net profit rises 19.11% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 21 2025 | 7:35 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story