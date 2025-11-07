Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hindalco undertakes Rs 10,225 cr capacity expansion project at Aditya Aluminium unit

Hindalco undertakes Rs 10,225 cr capacity expansion project at Aditya Aluminium unit

Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 2:31 PM IST
Hindalco Industries is undertaking a capacity expansion at its Aditya Aluminium unit located in Sambalpur District, Odisha. The company is investing Rs 10,225 crore to capacity addition of 193 KT to existing capacity of 370 KT (current capacity utilization at 100%). The project is expected to complete in FY2029.

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 2:16 PM IST

