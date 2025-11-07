Parshva Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 75.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.28% to Rs 6.28 crore

Net profit of Parshva Enterprises rose 75.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 2.28% to Rs 6.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.6.286.141.911.950.110.090.090.060.070.04

