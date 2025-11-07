Adani Green Energy Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Adani Green Energy Ltd is quoting at Rs 1047.9, down 1.19% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 34.45% in last one year as compared to a 5.55% rally in NIFTY and a 6.76% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

Adani Green Energy Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1047.9, down 1.19% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.08% on the day, quoting at 25489.5. The Sensex is at 83186.98, down 0.15%.Adani Green Energy Ltd has added around 0.27% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Adani Green Energy Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 2.06% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35839.5, down 0.09% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 16.58 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 43.13 lakh shares in last one month.