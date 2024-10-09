Hindprakash Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Bhageria Industries Ltd, Sejal Glass Ltd, Hariom Pipe Industries Ltd and Remsons Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 09 October 2024. Bhageria Industries Ltd, Sejal Glass Ltd, Hariom Pipe Industries Ltd and Remsons Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 09 October 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Hindprakash Industries Ltd lost 8.58% to Rs 138.05 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 21 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 213 shares in the past one month.

Bhageria Industries Ltd crashed 4.93% to Rs 218. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 13023 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12294 shares in the past one month.

Sejal Glass Ltd tumbled 4.74% to Rs 445. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2924 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6194 shares in the past one month.

Hariom Pipe Industries Ltd dropped 3.91% to Rs 702. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2802 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10988 shares in the past one month.

Remsons Industries Ltd plummeted 3.76% to Rs 208.5. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 7632 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13597 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News