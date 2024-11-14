Hindprakash Industries standalone net profit rises 6500.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 32.46% to Rs 20.29 crore

Net profit of Hindprakash Industries rose 6500.00% to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 32.46% to Rs 20.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 30.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.20.2930.041.871.500.990.140.890.030.660.01

Powered by Capital Market - Live News