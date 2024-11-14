Hindprakash Industries standalone net profit rises 6500.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 9:19 AM IST
Sales decline 32.46% to Rs 20.29 crore

Net profit of Hindprakash Industries rose 6500.00% to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 32.46% to Rs 20.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 30.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales20.2930.04 -32 OPM %1.871.50 -PBDT0.990.14 607 PBT0.890.03 2867 NP0.660.01 6500

