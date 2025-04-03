Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hinduja Global Solutions continues to invest in AI-led technology services

Hinduja Global Solutions continues to invest in AI-led technology services

Last Updated : Apr 03 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
Focuses on transforming customer experiences with its HGS Agent X, HSG AI Ignite and HGS Cybersecurity solutions

Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS or the Company) continues to invest in AI-led technology services as it focuses on transforming customer experiences (CX) for its clients and their customers as they navigate today's increasingly digitized world. Building on its legacy of making clients more competitive, HGS today serves as the preferred CX and business process transformation partner for some of the world's largest brands.

The company's innovative service offerings help accelerate AI adoption and create a business impact with tailored, secure, and responsible solutions. These include HGS Agent X - a suite of first-of-its-kind holistic contact center accelerators that incorporate Agentic AI for intelligent experience management, HGS AI Ignite - a comprehensive service offering of enterprise AI models like Intelligent Document Processing, Conversational Commerce solutions and Gen AI, etc., and HGS CyberSecurity Solutions.

The multiple award-winning HGS Agent X suite is being deployed internally and licensed externally to clients. Since its launch in late 2022, the solutions suite has revolutionized productivity, sales, and bottom-line results for over 1,300+ agents across diverse industries worldwide, ensuring instant return on investment (ROI). With HGS Agent X, organizations are seeing an average increase of 15-20% in sales conversion rates and up to a 20% decrease in frontline support costs.

HGS is also evolving into an employer of choice for roles critical to transformation - digital professionals, data analysts, automation and AI experts.

HGS continues to expand its operations to meet the client demand for tech-led services, reinforcing our commitment to helping businesses reduce costs, increase customer satisfaction and unlock new growth opportunities through best-in-class service delivery.

The company offers CX/ Digital services from 33 locations across 10 countries globally. The company recently unveiled its cutting-edge CX hub in Cape Town, South Africa at an exclusive launch event on March 27, 2025. This milestone event highlighted HGS' capabilities in reshaping customer experience through digital innovation, impact sourcing, and a customer-first approach, reinforcing South Africa's position as a premier CX destination. HGS has more than doubled its headcount to 200 in Cape Town since going live in July last year.

The company will also open a new delivery center in April 2025 in Waterloo, Canada, focused on delivering digital and CX services to clients, including the public sector. Earlier in January 2025, the company established a new center in Bengaluru to deliver AI Platform technology services, further expanding our capabilities in the digital space.

First Published: Apr 03 2025 | 11:30 AM IST

